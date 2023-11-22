Go

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.

Bree Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD just before the rolling blackout known locally as load shedding kicks in. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
22 November 2023 06:37

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding "until further notice" on Wednesday, citing "insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity".

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying some units were expected to return to service on Monday.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa noted that the last two weeks were the worst that Eskom had had for some time.

The power utility said it would keep a watchful eye on the national power grid and communicate any noteworthy changes to the public.

Timeline

