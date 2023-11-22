EFF must be found guilty of disorderly conduct for disrupting SONA, Parly told

The powers and privileges committee conducting the disciplinary continued the hearings on Tuesday, despite the EFF's absence after abandoning proceedings on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The initiator in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) disciplinary hearings for disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) says they should be found guilty for "grossly disorderly" conduct.

EFF leader Julius Malema and five other members of Parliament (MPs) were charged for contempt of Parliament after storming the stage during the address in February.

Initiator advocate Anton Katz told the committee that Malema and his fellow EFF MPs failed to take the SONA seriously.

He said they violated the decorum and dignity of the joint sitting. Katz also listed the different rules that were violated by the EFF MPs.

“It’s the initiator’s submission that it is clear that the affected members violated Section 64, as I’ve just read, and they were guilty of grossly disorderly conduct, as rule 69 A and F contemplate.”

Katz said the committee should also consider sanctioning all six MPs by suspending them for 10 days, which would include the day of the 2024 SONA effectively barring them from attending.



The hearings continue on Wednesday.