Drownings at beaches remain a major concern for CT authorities

CAPE TOWN - As Cape Town authorities prepare to welcome holidaymakers this summer season, drownings at city beaches remain a major concern.

Last summer, at least 19 people lost their lives at Mother City beaches and a year before that, 27 drowning incidents were recorded in Cape Town.

Professional officer at the City's Recreation and Parks Department, Helen Jordaan, said that children under the age of 15 were most at risk of drowning.

Jordaan said that up to 50% of these drownings took place over the weekends, public holidays and during the summer season period.

She said that the statistics were very shocking.

"When you go down the list and you start to look at the age group, where the individuals are coming from, not to mention just that but the impact that one drowning has on the individual's family, the rescuers that have come out to try and revive the person, a number of different knock-on effects are being touched by drowning."