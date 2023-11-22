Defence in Meyiwa murder trial argues one of the accused was unlawfully arrested

The defence on Tuesday argued that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, should have been issued a summons and not a warrant for arrest for a drug-related matter that he was charged with in 2019.

TSHWANE - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has argued that the arrest of one of the accused was unlawful.

Under cross-examination in the Pretoria High Court is one of the investigators in the case, Sergeant Batho Mogola - who returns to the witness stand on Wednesday morning.

Mogola is part of the National Cold Cases Unit that led to the investigation into the Bafana Bafana captain's 2014 murder.

READ MORE:

When Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was arrested in May 2020, it was for a drug-related matter that he was charged with in 2019.

Mogola told the court that she acquired a warrant for his arrest because the police could not find him at the address he provided.

However, Sibiya's lawyer, Thulani Mngomezulu, disputed this, saying Sibiya did give the address, and so summons should have been issued, and not a warrant for his arrest.

“I'll put it to you that the issued J50 was irregularly made or obtained. As a result, accused number one was unlawfully arrested.”

Mngomezulu pointed out what he called the police's “modus operandi”, saying both his clients, Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, were arrested for other matters and kept in custody, while being investigated for the murder of Meyiwa.