CT residents urged not to intimidate officials after District 13 power restored

Elsies River residents took to the streets in a protest on Tuesday night after enduring a five-day electricity blackout. City Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, confirmed that 60% of the district now had power.

CAPE TOWN - Elsies River residents took to the streets in a protest on Tuesday night after enduring a five-day electricity blackout.

People living in District 13, which comprises of Elsies River, Uitsig, Bishop Lavis and Cravenby, had been without power since Friday last week.

Cravenby resident, Yaseen Mowser, told Eyewitness News that electricity had now been restored to the area.

City Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, confirmed this, saying that 60% of the district now had power.

Van Reenen said that a small group of angry Elsies River residents protested violently on Tuesday night following the five-day blackout.

She said that residents intimidated local city councillors.

Van Reenen also clarified that District 13 was not a city-supplied area, but was powered by Eskom.

"The city asks residents to please refrain from threats and intimidation against city office bearers, city staff and also Eskom teams trying to resolve the massive outage."



Van Reenen has called for calm, saying the city would continue to monitor Eskom's progress.