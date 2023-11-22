Collaborative effort from all parties needed to address SA ports crisis - SAAFF

Approximately 70,000 containers are stuck at the Durban port as a result, in part, of equipment problems - at a multi-million rand daily cost to the economy. The South African Association of Freight Forwarders said the current operating model is archaic and needs urgent revision.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) said a collaborative effort from all parties is needed to address the current crisis affecting the country’s ports.

Some 70,000 containers are currently stuck at the Durban port, with a 21-day waiting period for offloading.

This is, in part at least, a result of equipment problems but Transnet also cited recent adverse weather conditions as a contributing factor.

The SAAFF said the crisis is costing the economy R98 million a day in direct sunken costs and at least R26 million a day in indirect costs, and that it is impeding at least R7 billion worth of goods from moving every day.

The freight association said the current operating model is archaic and needs to be revolutionised, and that key are private-sector partnerships to modernise infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency.

Ultimately, the SAAFF said “a concerted effort from all parties” acting together is needed and with the “sense of urgency that the situation desperately needs”.

Unless operational efficiency can be improved and throughput increased, it added, “the trade, transport, and logistics industries will continue to curtail desperately needed economic growth for South Africa”.