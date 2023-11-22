COCT has been pumping more than allowed volume of sewage into ocean - ActionSA

The limit, according to a permit, is five million litres per day.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more than the maximum allowed volume of sewage into the ocean.

ActionSA says it has since laid a criminal charge against the city for allegedly violating the Integrated Coastal Management Act.

The excess sewage had allegedly been pumped into the ocean from the Hout Bay outfall on 104 days in the first six months of this year.

ActionSA provincial chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, said that on six of those days, the city released more than double the allowed amount of sewage into the ocean.

"The city failed to adhere to many of the requirements of the 2019 permit, including exceeding the permitted effluent quantity limit, the permitted effluent quality limit, monitoring requirements, reporting requirements and the requirement to improve the effluent quality. "

City Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said that Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy reduced the amount of sewage permitted to be pumped into the ocean when she granted the city a new permit in 2019.

He said that the city appealed that decision and was still awaiting an outcome.

Wasserman said that ActionSA was still awaiting the outcome of the investigation before taking further legal steps.