Broos: It's unbelievable that Bafana had to play WC qualifier on such a pitch

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admits they were punished for their slow start against Rwanda in their 2026 World Cup qualifier, which the hosts won 2-0.

JOHANNESBURG - In what was a shock result in the latest round of Africa 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Rwanda recorded a 2-0 win over South Africa on Tuesday afternoon.

"You lose with 11 and you win with 11, so again, we were not ready for the game. The first 20 minutes we lost duels and we didn't have an answer to the kick and rush from Rwanda and we gave two presents and therefore we lost the game."

Broos has also called for FIFA and CAF to rethink allowing the Huye Stadium to host games after being forced to play on the waterlogged artifical pitch.

"It's unbelievable that the qualifier for the World Cup is played on such a pitch. It's impossible. But OK, it is what it is. I think that FIFA and CAF has to be stricter in the rules on where you're going to play - we're talking abut professional football, we're talking about qualifiers for the biggest tournament of professional football - the World Cup - and then you have to play on such a pitch."

Broos has also responded to questions over his decision to play the ball on the ground rather than choosing an aerial approach on the tough pitch.

"If you will ask Rwanda to play like South Africa, I don't think they can do it either. The coach chooses what's best for his team and your coach chose a good tactic today because he won and we didn't have an answer to that for the first 20-25 minutes. After that, we dominated the game and that has to be from the first minute."

After two games in group C, South Africa are second on three points, having won one match and lost the other. Rwanda leads the group with four points, Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe are third, fourth and fifth on two points respectively and Benin are bottom with one point.