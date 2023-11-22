Body found in Kliprivier, officials yet to confirm if it's one of missing pair

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, said officials were yet to confirm whether the body belonged to one of the two people.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the Klip River near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.

Search and rescue teams have been searching for two people aged 18 and 21, believed to have drowned during a cleansing ritual on Saturday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said officials were yet to confirm whether the body belonged to one of the two people.

“We are not certain whether the body is that of two young persons who drowned on Saturday evening. We will release a statement as soon as we have more details.”