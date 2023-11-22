Ahead of interest rate announcement, CPI nears upper end of SARB's target band

The reserve bank will announce the rates decision on Thursday at 3 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumer price inflation (CPI) is nearing the upper end of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)’s target band of 3.6%.

This is after Stats SA reported that the October inflation reading rose to 5.9% from 5.4% in the previous month.

Food and transport inflation are the driving forces behind the latest hike.

The third consecutive increase in consumer price inflation comes on the eve of the announcement by the reserve bank.

The central bank prefers to anchor inflation at the mid-point using its monetary policy instruments, like the repo rate, to curb inflation.

But in the last three months, inflation has been on the up again.

It’s now the highest it’s been in five months.

Several economists polled this week believe the reserve bank will keep the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%.

Efficient group economist, Dawie Roodt, explained why the latest inflation reading is important for the reserve bank’s decision on the repo rate.

“There are two issues that are important for the reserve bank – actual inflation, as well as inflation expectation. If you have actual inflation coming down then inflation expectations will also come down. What is good news is that we have seen inflation expectations have been coming down of late.”

