After recall, Kopanong mayor Tseletsele says he'll follow ANC processes

JOHANNESBURG - Kopanong mayor in the Free State, Xolani Tseletsele, said he will subject himself to African National Congress (ANC) processes despite believing the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, wasn’t properly briefed on the incident which was filmed and went viral on social media.

In an extraordinary and short media briefing on Tuesday night, Mbalula announced that Tseletsele would be recalled as mayor and suspended from the party for swearing at and threatening a resident at his private home.

The incident, which is understood to have taken place two weeks ago in the Jagersfontein area, showed the mayor verbally attacking the resident in the presence of his minor children.

Tseletsele has told Eyewitness News that he had already apologised to the resident, claiming that his anger was not over complaints about potholes but attacks on his mother.

Mbalula spared no words in explaining how Tseletsele embarrassed the ANC.

The embattled Tseletsele told Eyewitness News that while he feels Mbalula was not properly briefed, he understood his actions.

"The Twitter issue put the ANC under pressure. Remember we are at a time [where] we are preparing for elections."

The decision to immediately recall and suspend Tseletsele, who is also the youth league provincial chair, has left some reeling - they claim this is about the disaster fund money headed to Jagersfontein.

Others have read Mbalula’s actions as hostile, accusing him of trying to remove Tseletsele ahead of the list conference and making sure he never rises to become an MEC.

Ultimately, Mbalula is accused of using this incident in an attempt to secure a path towards a 2027 ANC presidency for himself.