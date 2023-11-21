State looking for 2 other suspects in murder case against Xolani Khumalo

It is alleged that Xolani Khumalo and his television crew beat Robert Varrie to death during the taping of an unaired episode on the 19th of July.

JOHANNESBURG - The State is looking for two other men who allegedly assisted television host, Xolani Khumalo, when he beat a man to death during an unaired episode of the show, Sizokuthola.

Khumalo is the sole accused person in the murder of 49-year-old Katlehong resident, Robert Varrie.

It is alleged that Khumalo and his television crew beat Varrie to death during the taping of an unaired episode on 19 July.

Khumalo made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The family of Robert Varrie said when they went to view his body at the mortuary, his spine and ribs were broken and his face was beaten up to almost beyond recognition.

The family has always suspected that Xolani Khumalo did not act alone.

Prosecutor Pheelo Vilakazi said the State also believes the same.

"A1, which is the complainant in the matter, said that three persons were assaulting the deceased. All witnesses must attend an identity parade to establish who these two other assailants. All members of the TV show that were present must stand in the identity parade."

The matter has been postponed to 22 February for further investigations and pretrial proceedings.