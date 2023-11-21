State adds two new charges against murder-accused Xolani Khumalo

Khumalo now faces additional charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property in the case where he stands accused of murdering Robert Varrie with his TV crew during an unaired episode of ‘Sizok'thola’.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has added two more charges against murder-accused former Sizok'thola presenter, Xolani Khumalo.

Khumalo now faces additional charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

The charges relate to an alleged incident that took place in July, where Khumalo and his TV crew beat Robert Varrie to death at his Katlehong home during the taping of an unaired episode of the show.

Khumalo made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Katlehong on Tuesday.

The family of the late Varrie was sitting directly behind Khumalo in the courtroom.

The Varrie family were sporting t-shirts baring the words: ‘No one is above the law’.

State prosecutor Pheelo Vilakazi told the court that the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi had resolved for Khumalo’s case to be trialed at a regional court.

“Take note that your office, at the consultation with the witnesses, still retains any discretion to add any further charges as it may deem fit.”

The matter has been postponed to 22 February for further investigation.

