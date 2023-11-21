Stabbing survivor 'recovering well', says CPUT

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says the female student who was stabbed several times allegedly by her husband, a University of the Western Cape student, is recovering well.

The accused, 32-year-old Ntembeko Myalo, made his second appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Myalo provisionally abandoned his bail application before requesting a visit to the district surgeon for a medical and mental evaluation.

The State told the court that Myalo had sustained a head injury before his arrest last week.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said that the female student was showing signs of progress.

"The female survivor is recovering well and has been reunited with her mother who continues to request privacy for her daughter. The institution has been supporting the family through a number of interventions, including counselling for both the mom and daughter."

Meanwhile, Myalo will remain behind bars until his next appearance in court on Monday, 27 November.