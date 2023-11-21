Seller revving towards 10th SA Ultimate Superbike Championship title

'I am currently 37 points in the lead to push in order to win my 10th SA title so I am hoping to get that done in the first heat so I can enjoy the last heat of the year,' said Clint Seller to Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG - Superbike champion Clint Seller hopes to continue dominating the racing scene and hopes to wrap up the season with a 10th SA Ultimate Superbike Championship title.

“I am currently 37 points in the lead to push in order to win my 10th SA title, so I am hoping to get that done in the first heat so I can enjoy the last heat of the year,” said Seller to Eyewitness News.

The King Price Xtreme team lead rider and 9-time Superbike champion is also moving into the Master’s Cup division in 2024, making the Superbike Championship on Saturday 25 November at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit the last in his current division.

"To enjoy myself, it is an amazing privilege to race at this level and not many people in the world will ever get to experience it. So, enjoy every moment and that will probably turn into success,” said Seller on lessons learnt along the way.

Seller spent a few years racing professionally in the United States, winning an American national endurance title in 2010, before heading back to South Africa. On his return home, he went on to claim the SA 600cc title in 2012, and it was the first in what was to become a string of national titles.

"I come from a motorsport family, with my dad racing cars many moons ago but as long as I can remember, I have always been involved in motorsport. I started racing motorcross at 3-years-old, then went into go-karts, then after trying to convince my parents for a few years, my dad eventually bought me a 600cc superbike and that started my superbike journey."

Talking to Eyewitness News on developing the sport in SA, Seller said there is a need to work on developing a strong local championship, like in the USA or England. This will give kids the chance to be able to dedicate themselves to the sport like it happens in Europe.

"The Binder factor is huge. Brad is one of the best riders in the world and this has shown the world what we have to offer and has given many young kids the hope to try to make it themselves," Seller explained.

The defending champion also delved into how he balances his life.

"Staying mentally healthy starts with fitness and being active. Having a normal 9-to-5 job keeps me balanced and allows me to keep perspective across all aspects of my life. Family, work and being a sportsman are my world, so they keep me happy and ready to race at all times, but especially my family."