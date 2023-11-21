SAA to suspend flights to Malawi citing the country's financial instability

Malawi is currently battling an economic crisis that has led to fuel shortages, inflated food prices and a shortage of foreign exchange.

JOHANNESBURG – National carrier South African Airways (SAA) will suspend its operations to Lilongwe and Blantyre in Malawi at the end of November.

The airline made the announcement on Tuesday, calling this move a "risk management intervention".

Said SAA’s chief executive officer, Professor John Lamola: “This move should not be interpreted as a step back from the airline’s commitment to serving the people of Malawi and promoting trade links between South Africa and Malawi."

Malawi is currently battling an economic crisis that has led to fuel shortages, inflated food prices and a shortage of foreign exchange.

SAA says while it values its relationship with the Malawian market, it "cannot commit to routes that are not financially sustainable".

Last week, Malawi's central bank devalued the country's currency - the Kwacha - to the US Dollar by almost 30%.

The currency's value to the US Dollar currently sits at less than 1%.

SAA said it would continue to monitor the situation in the country and remains open to resuming the route should the situation change.

The route will officially stop operating next Thursday.