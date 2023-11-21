Residents blame Eskom negligence for ongoing outage in Cravenby, Uitsig

The areas, which are part of district 13 and powered by the Belhar substation have been without electricity since Friday evening last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Cravenby resident says Eskom's negligence of the Belhar substation is to blame for an ongoing blackout in Elsies River, Uitsig, Bishop Lavis and Cravenby.

Eskom has since acknowledged the blackout, saying it comes as a result of "additional unplanned faults" to the substation.

Eyewitness News visited the area on Tuesday and spoke to residents who say they have been enduring more than 80 hours without electricity.

Cravenby resident Yaseen Mowser said that he had to dig a hole in his garden to get rid of perished food.

"Our house's fridge and freezer is now completely off for four days. I personally had to bury some things in the garden."

Another resident, Pranesha Govender, said that Eskom should take responsibility.

"Us as residents are extremely tired of this and we don't want load shedding anymore. We don't why we are being treated in this manner because we are paying customers."

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said that the power utility was busy fixing the problem.

"Unfortunately, they were supposed to restore power on Sunday at around 6 o'clock in the evening. However, they found that the fault, the damage was very extensive."

Mokwena said that the power in district 13 should be back to normal on Wednesday.