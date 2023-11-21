Ramaphosa again accuses Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza

Pretoria is hosting a virtual meeting of BRICS nations that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa aimed at drawing up a common response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again accused Israel of war crimes and "genocide" in Gaza.

Chairing the extraordinary summit of the BRICS group of nations, Ramaphosa called the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians a war crime.

"The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide."

The BRICS group is expected to issue a joint statement after the talks, which are being attended also by representatives from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Fighting has raged in Gaza after Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 civilians last month.

In retaliation, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza which killed more than 11,000 civilians.