Police make arrest after elderly couple murdered in Parow Valley

CAPE TOWN - An elderly couple has been killed in an apparent house robbery in Parow Valley.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said that they found the bodies of the 70-year-olds on Monday morning.

"The motive for this attack is house robbery. The investigating officer assigned to the investigation went the proverbial extra mile and pursued all information at this disposal and launched a manhunt with his team in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. Their dedication was rewarded when a 27-year-old man was arrested. The possibility that more arrests can be made is not excluded."