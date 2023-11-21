Pirates star Lorch handed suspended jail term, fine for assaulting girlfriend

Thembinkosi Lorch appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he was granted a three-year direct imprisonment order, which was suspended for five years with conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates football star, Thembinkosi Lorch, has been handed a suspended jail sentence and fined R100,000 for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.

The midfielder, who still continues to represent the club, was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

In addition, the court ordered the soccer player to pay a fine to a gender-based violence organisation.

In June, the same court found Lorch guilty of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

It’s understood that he assaulted Mathithibala in September 2020 at his residence in Midrand.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Orlando Pirates for comment and we’re still awaiting a response.