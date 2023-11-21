NPA making significant progress pursuing state capture matters, MPs told

Deputy National Director of Prosecutions Rodney de Kock said the NPA laid a solid foundation to deal with complex corruption cases and was ready to move into the next phase of prosecutor-led investigations.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told Parliament it made significant progress in pursuing state capture matters emanating from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

While some members of Parliament (MPs) decried the pace of prosecutions, Deputy National Director of Prosecutions Rodney de Kock said that narrative was untrue.

He told the Justice Portfolio Committee that once the Investigating Directorate (ID) within the NPA was made a permanent structure, many more cases would be enrolled in the new year.

The NPA is faced with implementing over 200 recommendations made by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

De Kock said the NPA laid a solid foundation to deal with complex corruption cases and was ready to move into the next phase of prosecutor-led investigations.

“The message we want to send is to instill confidence within the public sphere, so that South Africans know work is happening.”

The ID’s head, Andrea Johnson, said state capture matters were not just about the criminal offences.

“We cannot forget that in the background we had the enablers of state capture, and the enablers of state capture could have been state agents, consultants, attorneys, as well as entities.”

The ID currently has 34 state capture cases on the court roll and has won two out of three cases it prosecuted so far.