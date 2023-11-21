Murder-accused TV presenter Xolani Khumalo sad Moja Love severed ties with him

Murder-accused television presenter Xolani Khumalo used to host the popular drug-busting reality show Sizokuthola, which aired weekly on Moja Love.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder-accused television presenter, Xolani Khumalo, said he was sad that DStv’s Moja Love channel has dumped him in his hour of need.

Khumalo used to host the popular drug-busting reality show Sizokuthola, which aired weekly on Moja Love.

However, earlier this month, the channel said it was severing all ties with Khumalo due to a number of reasons, chief among them, being his ongoing murder case.

Khumalo made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he stands accused of beating to death Robert Varrie during the taping of an unaired episode.

Speaking outside court, Khumalo said he did not expect Moja Love to drop him.

“Moja Love has withdrawn from any kind of support they used to give us and they have distanced themselves from this matter, so it is sad to see such a company behave like this. We expected a different approach.”