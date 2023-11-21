Meyiwa trial: Defence points out similarities in arrests of Sibiya and Ntanzi

There are glaring similarities in the cases faced by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, like how police happened to find live rounds of ammunition at both their places of residence while they were searching for other items, resulting in them being immediately charged.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has pointed out what they believe was the police’s modus operandi in arresting some accused for the football star’s murder.

One of the investigators in the case, Sergeant Batho Mogola, was cross-examined by the defence on Tuesday.

She was pivotal in the arrest of the first accused and the investigations into Meyiwa’s 2014 murder.

Mogola is adamant that the accused were never assaulted, dismissing claims that they were coerced to sign confessions.

Their lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, has put it to Sergeant Batho Mogola that this was her team’s modus operandi.

"They are not investigated for the offences they are arrested for. Instead, they are investigated for the death of Senzo Meyiwa."

Earlier this month, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane told the court during his testimony that they arrested Ntanzi for the Nongoma murder while being aware of his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

Despite signing confessions soon after their arrests, both Sibiya and Ntanzi were only charged with the football stars' murder several weeks later.