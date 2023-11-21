Meyiwa murder trial: Accused allegedly implicated co-accused in drug dealing

On Monday, sergeant Batho Mogola testified that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya implicated Bongani Ntanzi during investigations into a drug deal charge he was arrested for.

PRETORIA - One of the men being tried for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa allegedly implicated his co-accused in the dealing of drugs.

The court is hearing testimony from one of the lead investigators in the football star's murder case, sergeant Batho Mogola.

This is part of a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five men accused.

Mogola is expected back on the witness stand on Tuesday morning.

Both Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi have cases linked to drugs and were charged with possession of ammunition while they were being investigated for Meyiwa's murder.

On Monday, while giving testimony, Mogola revealed some details about the relationship between Sibiya and Ntanzi.

She said during their investigation of Sibiya's drug dealing charge that he was initially arrested for, they visited the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus where he implicated another man and Ntanzi.

“The information that we were also supplied with by accused number one is that the said person was selling drugs for accused number two.”

Judgment is expected to be handed down in Sibiya's drug dealing case on 1 December.