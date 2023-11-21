Melrose Arch offers family-oriented festive season experience

Melrose Arch, is where hearts come alive with the pure spirit of Christmas. If you seek shimmers and sparkles with unmatched beauty make your way there from 8 December until 31 December.

JOHANNESBURG - The festive season is fast approaching and Christmas Days is around the corner. Some shopping centres have started displaying luminous Christmas trees to usher in a time for fun, family and food.

The kids, and adults alike, are also excitedly hoping to receive their desired Christmas presents.

Many Joburg residents will make their way to various holiday destinations to see their loved ones.

But if you're not travelling anywhere this holiday season, one of Gauteng's leading lifestyle destinations Melrose Arch has an ace up its sleeve for you.

Melrose Arch, is where hearts come alive with the pure spirit of Christmas. If you seek shimmers and sparkles with unmatched beauty make your way there from 8 December until 31 December.

You and your family can enjoy a stroll under the Christmas lights and relish goodies including candy floss, popcorn, candies, ice cream and doughnuts.

Ahead of the 2024 festive season, Johannesburg's lifestyle centre Melrose Arch has a variety of surprises for holidaymakers. Picture: Supplied/Melrose Arch

Moreover, the transformation of Melrose Arch is akin to a wonderland sure to make your heart skip a beat.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS ON THE PIAZZA

This will start at 18:30 on Saturday, 25 November, featuring the Drakensberg Boys Choir who will serenade guests with musical classics.

PRINGLES X FANTA PLAYGROUND

This is a taste-bud trip for the little ones and it will open from December 11 to December 31.

Of course, without Santa and his elves, no Christmas is truly complete. The snowman from the North Pole is also expected to show face.