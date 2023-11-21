Loyiso Nkohla's widow angry that people he cared for allegedly murdered him

A heartbroken Nyameka Mabandla says she can't begin to describe the hurt, betrayal and anger she feels at learning that people her husband cared and made sacrifices for, would allegedly be the ones to murder him.

CAPE TOWN - The suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Cape Town activist, Loyiso Nkohla, have either lived in communities where he fought for residents' rights and dignity or in the the village where the deceased spent his childhood.

That's according to Nkohla's heartbroken widow, Nyameka Mabandla.

The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested last month, is due back in the Athlone Magistrates Court in February, while the second suspect, Mziyanda Mdlungu, appeared in the same court on Monday following his arrest in Gauteng last week.

Shortly after Mdlungu's arrest last week, officers apprehended a 39-year-old man in Peddie in the Eastern Cape, who was meant to appear in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday but was found dead in his holding cell that morning.

She said the deceased suspect, who was the alleged mastermind behind Loyiso Nkohla's murder, was arrested in the same village Nkohla spent his childhood.

Mabandla said that he portrayed himself as Nkohla's homeboy and a struggling small businessman who needed a breakthrough to support his family.

The woman says Mziyanda Mdlungu attended her mother-in-law’s funeral in Peddie, two weeks before Nkohla was murdered, while the deceased suspect visited the family's Cape Town home during the prayer services.

Mabandla says she found it strange that following Nkohla's death, he never attended any prayer, memorial or funeral services nor did he sympathise with the family.

Nkohla was shot and killed in Philippi in April while meeting with community members living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

He was helping PRASA negotiate a relocation plan for them to clear the tracks for Metrorail to resume operations on the central line.