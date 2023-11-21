Load shedding to alternate between Stages 2 and 3, says Eskom

Due to a breakdowns of two more generating units, the ailing power utility said Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented until 4pm, and Stage 3 would kick in thereafter.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 2 from Tuesday morning until the afternoon, before Stage 3 power cuts kicks in at 4pm.

The utility said it increased the load shedding stages following a breakdown of two more generating units.

Eskom had to take a number of units offline for repairs over the last two weeks, resulting in the utility implementing daytime load shedding.

"This pattern of implementing Stage 2 load shedding in the morning and Stage 3 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until further notice,” said Crisis Communications manager Menzi Mngomezulu.

“Eskom will monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur."