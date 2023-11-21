Go

Load shedding to alternate between Stages 2 and 3, says Eskom

Due to a breakdowns of two more generating units, the ailing power utility said Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented until 4pm, and Stage 3 would kick in thereafter.

FILE: Eskom had to take a number of units offline for repairs over the last two weeks, resulting in the utility implementing daytime load shedding. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com
FILE: Eskom had to take a number of units offline for repairs over the last two weeks, resulting in the utility implementing daytime load shedding. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com
21 November 2023 10:33

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 2 from Tuesday morning until the afternoon, before Stage 3 power cuts kicks in at 4pm.

The utility said it increased the load shedding stages following a breakdown of two more generating units.

READ: Last two weeks the worst in a while for Eskom, after 4 units taken offline

Eskom had to take a number of units offline for repairs over the last two weeks, resulting in the utility implementing daytime load shedding.

"This pattern of implementing Stage 2 load shedding in the morning and Stage 3 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until further notice,” said Crisis Communications manager Menzi Mngomezulu.

“Eskom will monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA