Load shedding delays judgment in inquiry in case against Koko, co-accused

The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile power station that went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family and is considered a seminal state capture case.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding, somewhat ironically, has thrown a spanner in the works for judgment in an inquiry to determine whether there have been any unreasonable delays in the case against former Eskom boss, Matshela Koko, and 18 others.

More than a year after the first arrests were made, though, it’s still not trial-ready and the inquiry was convened after yet another request for a postponement from the State in September.

Magistrate Stanley Jacobs began delivering his judgment in the Middelburg Regional Court on Tuesday morning but had to stand the matter down this afternoon ahead of load shedding and concerns around the recording equipment’s functionality.

Proceedings are expected to resume shortly, though.

Jacobs has emphasised that his decision does not deal with the merits of the matter but rather technical issues and said justice will be the only victor in the end.

He’s also highlighted the accused’s fair trial rights, including the right to have their trial begin and conclude without unreasonable delay.

He added while the matter was only enrolled in court last October, the court has to consider that investigations first got underway in 2017.