IEC appeals to community members to allow people to exercise their right to vote

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, the IEC's chief electoral officer, Sy Mamambolo, said that sporadic community protests affected the opening and operations of several registration centres around the country, including Gauteng, Limpopo, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission (IEC) has appealed to community members to allow those interested in registering to vote to do as it was their democratic right.

The commission held a two-day voter registration drive at the weekend, the first ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"We hope the community leaders themselves will realise the importance of allowing people to exercise their right to vote and also in terms of the NatJoints processes, we will be looking at how we strengthen our response."

Mamabolo said that in light of the protests and demonstrations over the weekend, those who couldn't register and update their details could do so during the second registration weekend or on the online portal.