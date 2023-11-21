Go

Fire crews keeping watchful eye on Cape Winelands fire in De Wet

Officials say the fire currently burning in the high and inaccessible peaks and gullies of the mountains above farms is being fuelled by a combination of strong winds and aged veld.

A helicopter bombs a runaway vegetation fire on the Cape Winelands on 29 January 2013. Picture: Regan Thaw/EWN
A helicopter bombs a runaway vegetation fire on the Cape Winelands on 29 January 2013. Picture: Regan Thaw/EWN
21 November 2023 12:21

CAPE TOWN - Cape Winelands District fire crews continue to monitor a blaze in the De Wet area outside Worcester.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto: "Crews were successful in preventing damage to structures, and no damage to crops has been reported. Ground crews were recalled late last night; however, they will return this morning to continue monitoring and mopping up activities where required. Due to the continuing strong wind, aerial resources will not be deployed."

