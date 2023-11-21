Consumers urged to buy online on Black Friday to avoid unnecessary spending

The 2023 Deloitte Black Friday-cyber Monday survey found that e-commerce continues to hold onto gains seen during the pandemic when online shopping shot up.

JOHANNESBURG - Debt Rescue said consumers should opt for making online purchases to help avoid unnecessary spending during the festive season.

The Christmas shopping frenzy traditionally kicks off with Black Friday this week.

Spending is already expected to reach record highs, surpassing pre-pandemic figures.

This is despite high inflation and the rising costs of living.

The 2023 Deloitte Black Friday-Cyber Monday survey found that e-commerce continues to hold onto gains seen during the pandemic when online shopping shot up.

Debt Rescue CEO, Neil Roets, said thrifty shoppers should buy online to avoid added temptations in-store.

"The problem with going to the shops on Black Friday is that you’re getting caught in the hype and you tend to spend more than what you have. If you have to go into a retail store to buy whatever it is you want to buy, it might help to go into the amount of cash you have available to spend and only spend that money. Don’t bring your credit card with you, don’t apply for credit in-store – just spend what you have."