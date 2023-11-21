COCT calls on national govt to tighten gun control measures

The quarterly crime statistics released last week show that 34 people are shot dead in South Africa daily.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is calling on national government to implement stricter measures to tighten gun control.

This comes after the city's law enforcement agencies confiscated five firearms in 14 hours over the weekend.



City Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that the supply of guns on the streets seems endless.

"The city's enforcement departments confiscated five illegal firearms in 14 hours. These confiscations underpin our very serious concerns about the proliferation of illegal firearms in our city. Our staff remove so many illegal firearms from the streets, and yet the supply just seems endless."

Smith said the city was renewing its call to the criminal justice system to deal with gun violence.