Black Friday: Consumers to embrace holiday spirit with big spending - Survey

A survey detailing Black Friday-Cyber Monday trends revealed on Monday that global consumers were willing to spend an average of R11,000 during the upcoming weekend, despite the tough economic climate.

JOHANNESBURG - Global consumers are set to get back into the holiday spirit this festive season with big spending plans for Black Friday.

Resilient consumers are expected to find ways to be merry, with shoppers amenable to spend more at the tills, despite the tough economic climate.

Deloitte released its annual Black Friday–Cyber Monday survey, detailing consumer trends ahead of the holiday season.

The 2023 Deloitte Black Friday-Cyber Monday survey said some consumers were willing to spend an average of $567 during the upcoming weekend - the equivalent of a whopping R11,000 - with year-on-year spending reaching new highs.

The consumer frenzy, which falls on the final Friday of November, traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

It also coincides with a massive payday weekend for some United Kingdom (UK) consumers.

Bargain hunters are expected to chase cheaper prices as shopping trends recover to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the survey, consumers plan to focus on categories where they expect the best deals, including clothing, electronics and toys.

More shoppers are also expected to spend more on online shopping as e-commerce continues to grow.