ActionSA names Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla as premier candidate for Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has announced the former provincial chairperson of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla, as its premier candidate in Limpopo ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Phaahla quit CONTRALESA last year after accusing it of being an extension of the African National Congress (ANC).

He is the fourth premier candidate to be announced by Herman Mashaba, who has already pronounced on Zwakhele Mngwango for KwaZulu-Natal, Kwena Mangope for the North West and Andrew Louw in the Northern Cape.

Mashaba said he hopes more traditional leaders will join his movement to provide South Africans with the government they deserve.

"Not to really look at the short-term gains of getting the stipends and a compromise by actually leading society, our communities in the rural areas are looking at them for leadership."