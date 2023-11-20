Zandile Gumede trial: Court hears how contractors appointed

Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 21 others face fraud, theft, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to solid waste tender.

DURBAN - The State has concluded leading evidence from a witness in the fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede.

The witness, who cannot be named for safety reasons, has been testifying for over a month in the trial.

Gumede and 21 others face fraud, theft, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to solid waste tender.

The State alleges that there were irregularities in the awarding of the more than R320 million tender.

The witness linked to the Durban Solid Waste Department has testified about how contractors were appointed to do work for the municipality.

READ: Prosecutor, judge in heated row in Zandile Gumede trial

Out of the 22 accused, he’s mostly mentioned accused four, Allan Abbu, whom he worked closely with.

He also previously told the court that at some point, Abbu ended up being the one heading the department.

And with the State having concluded its questions now, the defence has started cross-examination.

The trial continues with all the accused sitting in court.