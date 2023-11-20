UWC student accused of stabbing CPUT student set to abandon bail bid

Ntembeko Myalo, who was filmed stabbing the female victim at a private student residence in Belhar on 11 November, was due in court on Monday to make a bail application.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a female Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student multiple times has been postponed to next week Monday.

Thirty-two-year-old Ntembeko Myalo made his second appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday.

The State told the court that it would oppose Myalo’s bail.

However, after consulting with Myalo, his Legal Aid attorney indicated that his client intended to abandon the bail application.

Myalo, who had a visible head injury, also made a request for further medical assistance.

The State told the court that Myalo had been assaulted before his arrest last week.

The magistrate has postponed the matter to 27 November for Myalo to be assessed by a district surgeon.