UNISA welcomes move by Nzimande not to place university under administration

On Friday, Higher Education Minister Blaze Nzimande retracted his decision after being instructed by the Pretoria High Court to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - UNISA said that Higher Education Minister Blaze Nzimande withdrawing his decision to put the university under administration was an indication that there was still respect for the courts.

Nzimande stopped plans to put the institution under administration, appointing Irhon Rensburg as the administrator.

The initial decision was met with backlash from the university, accusing Nzimande of not respecting the courts.

An interdict had already been issued by the court to prevent this move before Nzimande appointed an administrator.

Placing the university under administration was prompted by recommendations from an independent report by Themba Mosia after an investigation into the university revealed poor financial management and maladministration.