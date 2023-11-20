Truck congestion at Richards Bay port caused by failed rail system - RFA

The Road Freight Association said the port was not built to take the volume of trucks that were in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association said the truck congestion at the Richards Bay port was a consequence of the country's failed rail system, which should be used to transport goods.

This comes after Transnet suspended the receiving of goods at the port from trucks due to heavy traffic on the roads.

The association has expressed shock over this decision, questioning what will happen to the goods that need to be exported.

As challenges at Transnet continue to mount, the Road Freight Association said the recent issue could be solved by fixing the rail system in the country.

CEO Gavin Kelly said it's time to find other ways to manage the logistics sector.

"The time has come for Transnet and those important bits of infrastructure to be handed over to the public sector so that the private sector can run an effective sector."

This is as Transnet has been taken to court by the Umhlathuze Municipality for failing to control truck volumes at the port.

A meeting between Transet and all those affected is set to take place on Tuesday.