Thousands expected to apply for funding when NSFAS applications open this week

JOHANNESBURG - Funding applications for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are expected to open this week, with thousands of prospective students set to apply for the 2024 academic year.

NSFAS provides funding to disadvantaged students who wish to study at public institutions of higher learning.

This comes as the scheme continues to grapple with a number of challenges that have seen students not receiving their allowances on time.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to brief the media on the 2024 applications on Tuesday as the application period officially opens.

The applications will be open for the next two months, with the last day of application on 31 January.

Nzimande says the applications are only opening now to allow for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to complete its tax period.

Prospective students have been urged to apply on time to avoid a last-minute rush.