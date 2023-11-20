Senzo Meyiwa: Sibiya 'was making admissions' hours after his arrest, court told

The court is hearing testimony from Sergeant Batho Mogola, one of the arresting officers and an investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial allegedly admitted to the crime at the police’s first inquiry.

Another member of the investigations at the national cold cases unit has taken the witness stand in the trial within a trial.

The court is hearing evidence the establish the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

The court is hearing testimony from Sergeant Batho Mogola, one of the arresting officers and an investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Mogola has walked the court through what happened on the day the first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, was arrested for drug-related crimes, echoing the testimonies of other police officers who were part of the arrest.

She said that after going to Sibiya’s shack in Tembisa, where they found nine live rounds of unused ammunition, they proceeded to the Vusumuzi hostel where Sibiya said the gun would be found with a friend of his.

That’s where Mogola said Sibiya started singing about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa just hours after his arrest.

"When he responded, my lord, to the question I posed to him, I could, my lord, see that he was making admissions."

Mogola insists that she warned Sibiya before she asked him about Meyiwa’s murder.

She also said that she explained his constitutional rights to him on multiple occasions.