Senzo Meyiwa: Investigator says Ntanzi taking chances with assault claims

Sergeant Batho Mogola has been testifying on the arrest and escort of two of the accused between May and June 2020 when they allegedly made confessions.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has accused one of the alleged killers of taking chances with his assault claims.

The court is hearing a trial within a trial to establish the admissibility of the confession statements, with the defence claiming that the men were beaten and suffocated to confess.

Five men stand accused of the football star’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Sergeant Batho Mogola has dismissed all the allegations made by Bongani Ntanzi from 19 June 2020 - from the alleged assault at an industrial area in Germiston to her so-called arrival at a dumping site in Orlando Soweto together with investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

While under examination by State advocate George Baloyi, Mogola said that could not have happened because she had to take the first accused to the Tembisa Magistrates Court for a drug-related case.

Ntanzi claims Mogola and Gininda arrived at the dumping site in a white BMW, where he opened the boot and sat on it.

He said in Gininda's hand was an already written confession statement that he wanted Ntanzi to sign or continue being beaten.

"My lord, I am now driving in a white BMW. Probably accused number two saw me in it and he is taking chances to say he saw me in a white BMW."

Mogola said she was only allocated a white BMW in 2021, about a year after Ntanzi’s alleged confession.