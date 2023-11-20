SA govt urges ICC not to drag its feet in probing war crimes in Gaza war

Speaking at post-Cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that a lot of lives could have been saved if ICC prosecutors moved quickly on their previous investigations of war crimes allegedly committed by Israel.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) not to drag its feet on investigating war crimes in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Last week, the SA government formally submitted a complaint against Israel for committing war crimes in Gaza.

According to the Palestine health ministry, the Israeli army has killed over 11,000 Palestinians since 7 October.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government says about 1,200 of its citizens have been killed by Palestine militant group, Hamas.

"More children have been killed over the last month than those killed per annum in all conflicts combined for the last three years. More UN staff members have been killed in Gaza since the founding of the United Nations. The numbers of journalists killed has been staggering. These are all people killed by the actions of the Israeli government."