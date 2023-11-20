Police to introduce bodycams for officers soon, says WC top cop Patekile

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was in the process of introducing bodycameras for its members to enhance crime fighting efforts.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was in the process of introducing body cameras for its members to enhance crime-fighting efforts.

A few months ago, the City of Cape Town embarked on a similar journey.

It rolled out body-worn cameras for at least 800 law enforcement officers as part of its efforts to make the city safer.

Lieutenant-General Patekile said that the bodycams within the police service would be introduced soon.

"For the government, it's a process that goes with tendering and other processes that you've got to have, of which management has already decided to make that and it's a pilot project that's going to be started, but not in this province but other provinces with its cameras and legislation that has to be applied and complied with."