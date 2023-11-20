Police launch manhunt after cop killed at informal settlement near Table View

Police said that the officer was on-duty at the time and his service pistol was taken.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have launched a manhunt following the murder of a police officer in Cape Town.

The incident happened in Site 5 informal settlement near Table View on Sunday.

However, provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, said that the circumstances surrounding the killing were still sketchy at the moment.

"But it's under investigation. What has happened then will be revealed by the investigation because when you have scenes like that you don't find people to talk to immediately. But the DPCI will be doing the investigation and hopefully, we will find the results once the culprit has been arrested or we get more statements on what actually transpired."

Meanwhile, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that attacks on police officers should be regarded as attacks on the state and relevant steps should be taken.

The second quarter crime statistics for July to September 2023 show that seven police officers were murdered in the province.

MEC Reagen Allen: "We extend our sincere and deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the officer. Attacks on police or any law enforcement officers will never be condoned nor are they welcomed. No officer or any person for that matter deserves to be murdered."

Lieutenant-General Patekile said that the name of the deceased would be revealed at a later stage.

"The family has, unfortunately, been informed but they're travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town, so we will rather keep the name until then."