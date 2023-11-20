Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing to be heard on Friday

Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has now confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering his profile this coming Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing has been scheduled for this Friday.

Pistorius is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and 5 months for the murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.

Previously there’s been some confusion around when he became eligible for parole.

But last month, the Constitutional Court issued an order confirming he had served half his sentence - the requisite period for an inmate to be considered - in March this year.

Oscar Pistorius applied for parole in March but was refused following a communique from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to the effect that he wasn’t yet eligible.

He then approached the Constitutional Court, though, which last month handed down an order confirming this in fact wasn’t the case.

Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has now confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering his profile this coming Friday.

Nxumalo said the board would conduct its business "as per the procedure manual and decide whether the inmate is suitable or not for social reintegration".

If it decides he is, Nxumalo said then it’s also for the board to establish when he’d be released.