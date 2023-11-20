New COJ Speaker Arnolds calls for a return to decorum in city’s council chambers

Margaret Arnolds was elected unopposed to the position on Monday during an extraordinary council sitting to elect a new Speaker.

Arnolds was elected unopposed to the position on Monday during an extraordinary council sitting to elect a new Speaker.

The position became vacant last week when COPE fired Colleen Makhubele as its representative in the Johannesburg Council.

With Margaret Arnolds' election on Monday, the positions of Johannesburg Speaker and Ekurhuleni Mayor are now occupied by councillors from the African Independent Congress (AIC).

In her maiden speech, Arnold said she does not take lightly the position of mediating the views and aspirations of all Johannesburg residents through their representatives in the council.

"This is a space where we share ideas as to how best to service our residents, therefore we need to protect and use this space fruitfully to the benefit of our residents."

Arnolds will preside over her first council meeting next Wednesday when the Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to file a motion to dissolve the Johannesburg Council.