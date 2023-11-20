Malema, EFF members walk out of disciplinary hearing related to SONA disruption

Parliament has charged Julius Malema and five other EFF MPs for storming the stage and disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech in February. The disciplinary hearings continued on Monday, with Malema and the EFF's defence also calling for a postponement of the hearings.

Malema said that they would not be subjected to what he called a “kangaroo court”.

The powers and privileges committee conducting the disciplinary hearings refused the EFF’s application to have the matter postponed to next year.

The committee also refused an application to have a retired judge hear the matter first.

Malema objected to the committee’s decision and instructed his lawyers to leave the proceedings while calling Parliament-appointed initiator, Advocate Anton Katz, a “DA lawyer”.

"No white man will persecute the EFF and we are not going to accept to appear before this white man and before this kangaroo court."

But Katz said that the hearings could proceed without Malema and the EFF present.

"Such an employee must be prepared to accept the consequences thereof, one of which is the inquiry will proceed in his absence and adverse findings may be made."

The committee heard evidence from National Assembly Secretary, Masibulele Xaso, and is expected to continue Tuesday.