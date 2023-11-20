Majority of Blyvoor Gold miners back at work amid labour dispute

The mining company clashed with workers last week after announcing it couldn’t pay Christmas bonuses and profit shares. An estimate of about 800 workers downed tools in a bid to strong-arm mine management to conceded to its demand.

CARLETONVILLE - Some disgruntled workers at the Blyvoor Gold mine are back at work after a five-day hiatus following a labour dispute.

The mining company clashed with workers last week after announcing it couldn’t pay Christmas bonuses and profit shares.

An estimate of about 800 workers downed tools in a bid to strong-arm mine management to concede to its demand.

Workers also want the mine to terminate the existing closed-shop agreement which gives the in-house Blyvoor Workers Union exclusive bargaining rights.

More than 240 jobs are said to be on the line after miners staged a 36-hour sit-in at the Peter Skeat shaft last week.

The demonstration underground ended when the Blyvoor mine had it declared illegal by the labour court.

While the majority of the workforce returned to work on Monday, the 240 workers threatened with dismissal are the only ones who have been unable to clock in.

Workers appointed an interim structure to represent their labour rights following a falling out with the in-house Blyvoor Workers Union.

The interim structure is expected to meet with mine management on Monday for a third time since the strike started.

Two issues are on the table, including feedback from management on how they plan to resolve the dispute over incentives.

There are also calls to reinstate the 240 miners.