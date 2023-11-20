Loyiso Nkohla murder: 2nd suspect remanded in custody

Nkohla was shot and killed in Philippi in April while meeting with community members living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

CAPE TOWN - A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cape Town politician and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla, has been remanded in custody.

The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested last month, is due back in the dock in the same court in February.

