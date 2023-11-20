Go

Loyiso Nkohla murder: 2nd suspect remanded in custody

Nkohla was shot and killed in Philippi in April while meeting with community members living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

Slain community activist Loyiso Nkohla's memorial service in Cape Town on 25 April 2023 . Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile
20 November 2023 15:38

CAPE TOWN - A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cape Town politician and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla, has been remanded in custody.

The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested last month, is due back in the dock in the same court in February.

Timeline

