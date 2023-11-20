Go

Last two weeks the worst in a while for Eskom, after 4 units taken offline

Electricity Minister Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the units were taken for repairs, adding that some were expected to return to service on Monday.

Confused and angry Mahikeng residents have called on Eskom to step up and help them after they sat without power for almost two weeks. Picture: Democratic Alliance
20 November 2023 10:35

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the last two weeks have been the worst Eskom has had in some time, following a breakdown of multiple generating units.

Ramokgopa gave an update on the state of the country's power grid on Sunday, after Eskom had to ramp up the power cuts to stage 3 in the morning.

He said in the last week, at least four units had to be taken offline for repairs. This, he explained, negatively impacted the national power grid.

However, some units are expected to return to service on Monday.
"Unit 6 at Kendal, we lost Medupi Unit 6 - a big unit, Duvha again on 11 November, on 15 November we also lost Hendrina, we lost Duvha 6 again on 14 November."

